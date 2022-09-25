First National Corp MA ADV Sells 551 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,937. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

