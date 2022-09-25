First National Corp MA ADV Sells 82 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,978,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 123,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 76,737 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $311.46. 4,572,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.