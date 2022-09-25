First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $146.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.26.

FSLR stock opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,658. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

