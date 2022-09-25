First United Bank & Trust Buys 1,190 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $100.68. 6,214,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.81 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

