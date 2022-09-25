First United Bank & Trust Sells 135 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $164.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.90 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

