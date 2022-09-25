First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,915 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84.

