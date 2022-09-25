Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $611.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $277,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

