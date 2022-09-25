Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.30.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

