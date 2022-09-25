Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 405,320 shares trading hands.

Fulcrum Utility Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £32.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Fulcrum Utility Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Utility Services

In other Fulcrum Utility Services news, insider Jonathan Turner purchased 9,447,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £472,358.65 ($570,757.19).

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.