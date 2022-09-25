FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Issued By KeyCorp

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.20. The consensus estimate for Olympic Steel’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $256.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olympic Steel by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.