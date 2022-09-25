Game.com (GTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $544,494.49

Game.com (GTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a market capitalization of $544,494.49 and $39,839.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Game.com has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,036.64 or 0.99997458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00059314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011672 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00067729 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

Game.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere. GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin. Discord | Facebook “

