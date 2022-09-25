Gameswap Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

