Gems Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $133,305.39 and $28,534.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,957.31 or 1.00000874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011722 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067547 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

