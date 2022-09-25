General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $88.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Down 2.0 %

General Mills stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

