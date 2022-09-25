Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.
Genesco Stock Performance
GCO opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $545.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.82. Genesco has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
