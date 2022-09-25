Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Genesco Stock Performance

GCO opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $545.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.82. Genesco has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.