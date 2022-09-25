GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $228,683.18 and $2,879.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,939.98 or 0.99995638 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005742 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00066115 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,916 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

