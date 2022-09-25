GNY Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $73,671.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GNY Profile

GNY’s launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

