Gourmet Galaxy Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $438,000.00 and approximately $129,510.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011126 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00143399 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official website is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

