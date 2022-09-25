governance ZIL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.59 Million (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. governance ZIL has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $9,372.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One governance ZIL coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.98 or 0.00052743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00133818 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.01814910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

About governance ZIL

The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official website is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling governance ZIL

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

