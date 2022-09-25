Gpwm LLC Buys 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.3% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.