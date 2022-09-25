HaloDAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35,351.81 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $35,351.81 and $118.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,952.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005779 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002294 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00066576 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,874,776 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HaloDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

