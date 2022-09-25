Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Acquires 4,734 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 147.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

