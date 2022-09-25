Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.52. 6,719,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,670. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

