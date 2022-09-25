Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 19,067,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,615,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

