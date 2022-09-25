Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 532 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.38. 3,202,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.42.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

