Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 56 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $290.24 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

