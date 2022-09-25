Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

IWO stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.83. 853,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

