Head-To-Head Survey: PlayAGS (AGS) & Its Peers

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PlayAGS to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.14% -15.22% -10.50%

Risk & Volatility

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s competitors have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 50 160 385 6 2.58

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PlayAGS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PlayAGS presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.71%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 48.28%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PlayAGS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -9.18 PlayAGS Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 20.84

PlayAGS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PlayAGS beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PlayAGS

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.