Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.08.

NYSE HES opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

