HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

DINO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $274,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.