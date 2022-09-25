HODL (HODL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,437.00

HODL (HODL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, HODL has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HODL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,937.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00151903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00282292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00748427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.18 or 0.00623805 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

HODL Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,896,408,721,067 coins. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

