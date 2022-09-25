Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBCP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

HBCP opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $323.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

