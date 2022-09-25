Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) vs. NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hong Kong Technology Venture and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 1 0 0 2.00 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and NextPlat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Technology Venture $402.85 million 1.63 $1.90 million N/A N/A NextPlat $7.74 million 2.95 -$8.11 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong Technology Venture has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A NextPlat -77.53% -51.62% -46.62%

Volatility & Risk

Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hong Kong Technology Venture beats NextPlat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers. It also invests in properties; offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, digital marketing, automated retail store, and retail technology solution services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

