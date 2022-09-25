Hoo Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $19.98 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010961 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Hoo Token Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hoo Token
