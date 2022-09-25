HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,979 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $615.57.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

