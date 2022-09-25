Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Sells $621,312.28 in Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Humana Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $486.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $487.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $93,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Humana by 57.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 394.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Humana by 195.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

