Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Sells $621,312.28 in Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Humana Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of HUM stock opened at $486.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $487.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $93,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Humana by 57.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 394.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Humana by 195.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
