HyperCash Price Down 9.6% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $404,353.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs.The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

