ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.43 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. ICHI has a market cap of $26.43 million and $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00028021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ICHI Profile

ICHI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,927 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

