Idena Trading Down 7.8% This Week (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $91,804.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 89,811,061 coins and its circulating supply is 59,778,498 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Idena is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

