Insider Selling: Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells $18,033.60 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,897,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,917,936.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Doma alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $44,706.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85.

Doma Trading Down 3.0 %

DOMA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $147.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 182.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doma by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 208.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 538,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Doma by 298.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.