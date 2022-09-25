Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $64,680.00 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 245,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

