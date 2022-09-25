Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $64,680.00 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 245,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.