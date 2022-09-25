Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $206,340.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of YELP opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Yelp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Yelp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,419 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Yelp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,287 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

