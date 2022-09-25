Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.02

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.02 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 39.84 ($0.48). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 40.80 ($0.49), with a volume of 43,999 shares traded.

Intercede Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.95. The stock has a market cap of £23.51 million and a PE ratio of 4,080.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication – smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

