Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 245,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 208,028 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 414,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 81,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,901,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 77,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,399. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.