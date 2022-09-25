Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25,417.49

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25,417.49 and traded as low as $24,762.50. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $25,340.00, with a volume of 15,259 shares trading hands.
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26,094.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25,417.92.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (EQQQ)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.