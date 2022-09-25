Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,817. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.
