Investment Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $275.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

