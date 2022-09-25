Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $224.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day moving average of $247.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

