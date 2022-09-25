iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $53.51. 16,120,013 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

