iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,149 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.09 and a 52 week high of $116.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

